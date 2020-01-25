Metro Vancouver could have regional ride-hailing licence model in place by Friday

A regional framework for ride-hailing in Metro Vancouver could be decided on as early as Friday — but it remains to be seen whether Surrey will go along with the plan.

"You'll have to wait till tomorrow to find that out," a smiling Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum said to reporters, after a TransLink Mayors' Council meeting that revealed no new public details about a regional business licence model.

In December, the Mayors' Council voted to adopt a one-size-fits-all framework for the region. TransLink promised that an interim model would be in place by the end of January, and Mayors' Council chair Jonathan Coté said they would be going down to the wire to meet that deadline.

"I'll be in a much better place tomorrow ... to talk more about the specific details that are being put forward," said Coté, shortly before mayors were scheduled to meet in private to discuss the topic.

"I would expect the vast majority to sign on, but it is possible that there may be one or two municipalities that for their own reasons decide not to join in the regional approach."

After the report is released, councils across the region will be asked to pass the new regulations over the next two months.

McCallum was the only mayor in December to vote against a regional model and has vowed to block ride-hailing unless rules for them are the same as for taxis. Uber has already asked the B.C. Supreme Court to grant an injunction against Surrey to prevent bylaw officers from issuing fines to its drivers.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum speaks to reporters at the TransLink Mayors' Council meeting on Thursday. (CBC News)

Patchwork of regulations

Metro Vancouver has 21 municipalities and the way ride-hailing companies operate in each of them varies widely.

Some municipal councils have passed bylaws around the fees for business licences — ranging from $25 a vehicle in Delta to $510 in Burnaby. Some have not taken action. And the neighbouring municipalities of Port Moody, Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam have adopted a sub-regional system.

But the province threatened to take over jurisdiction if the patchwork continued, and Coté said he was hopeful a solution could be found soon — even if the details are to be hashed out behind closed doors.

"This is about actually respecting the work that city staff have been working towards," he said.

"We don't want to see a patchwork of regional regulation. So far we've been very encouraged that all of these cities have worked really collaboratively together to build consensus on this."

Staff from Surrey have been part of the discussions, Coté said. But it remained to be seen whether a framework could be developed that would satisfy McCallum.

"We campaigned very hard on not supporting ride-hailing without a level playing field with the taxi industry," said McCallum."Our taxi industry employs a lot of our citizens in Surrey, and we're going to protect their jobs."