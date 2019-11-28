'I'm very confident': Transportation minister still promising ride-hailing by Christmas

B.C.'s minister of transportation says she's still confident people living in the province will be able to use ride-hailing to get home from their Christmas parties this year.

Speaking from inside the legislature in Victoria, B.C., the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Claire Trevena, said the Passenger Transportation Board is working through 21 operating licence applications.

She said municipalities are working on the rules around business licences right now.

"We are anticipating regional business licences. We've seen what Port Coquitlam and those communities are looking at," she said. "Vancouver has signified it's got a municipal business licence, but is also working on a regional business licence."

The province's timeline for a ride-hailing rollout was stalled by a three-week extension to the application process to allow for additional feedback from those affected, such as Vancouver's taxi drivers.

The Passenger Transportation Board, which oversees ride-hailing in B.C. sent a letter to applicants Oct. 30, which cited a recent judicial review launched by the Vancouver Taxi Association and the B.C. Taxi Association.

"This is something we're dealing with individual municipalities on [as to] what they want to go forward with. But I think ride-hailing companies are anticipating very eagerly that they will be here for the Christmas season," said Trevena.