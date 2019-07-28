Richter mountain wildfire grows to 250 hectares in size

The Richter Mountain wildfire spread to 250 hectares on Saturday, up from 150 hectares the day before.

But according to the BC Wildfire Service, the strong winds experienced Saturday afternoon also pushed the fire back on itself, which is now limiting fire growth.

The fire is burning out of control along Highway 3 south of Cawston in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, where authorities issued an evacuation alert on Friday evening for ten properties.

According to the fire service's Twitter feed, there are nearly 70 personnel at the scene as well as heavy equipment and aircraft supporting their suppression efforts.

The fire was discovered on Wednesday and the fire service suspects it was sparked by a lightning strike.

On Saturday the province issued a smoky skies bulletin for the Similkameen region, including Princeton.

People living in the region are reminded to reduce activity levels if breathing becomes difficult, stay cool and drink fluids, and consider moving to another location with cleaner air if they are very sensitive to smoke.