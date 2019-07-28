Richter Mountain fire in south Okanagan grows to 400 hectares

One of British Columbia's biggest wildfires, burning near Cawston, B.C. in the south Okanagan, has grown to 400 hectares.

Fire information officer Jody Lucius with the B.C. Wildfire Service said most of the growth from Saturday's estimated 250 hectares was due to better mapping, but the fire did expand overnight and now covers an area about as big as Vancouver's Stanley Park.

The fire is burning out of control along Highway 3 south of Cawston in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, where authorities issued an evacuation alert Friday evening for 10 properties.

Lucius said the fire has grown uphill, away from the highway and nearby properties. About 10 homes in the area are still on evacuation alert, meaning occupants have to be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

The fire was discovered Wednesday and the fire service suspects it was sparked by a lightning strike.

Smoky skies warning

The province has issued a smoky skies bulletin for the Similkameen region, including Princeton for the next 24 to 48 hours, warning nearby residents with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, pregnant women and children that they may experience health effects from smoke exposure.

People living in the region are reminded to reduce activity levels if breathing becomes difficult, stay cool and drink fluids, and consider moving to another location with cleaner air if they are very sensitive to smoke.

Lucius said some of the smoke had cleared by Sunday afternoon, but winds expected later in the day could fan the flames and create more of it.

There are about 100 personnel working on the fire and Lucius said the wildfire service is expecting additional crews on Monday.

There are also nine helicopters on site and several pieces of heavy equipment.

Lucius warned there have been rocks and debris falling onto Highway 3 in the fire area. The wildfire service is asking people travelling through the area to drive slowly, but not stop.