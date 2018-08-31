From banh mi to choux pastry: Richmond World Festival showcases city's best bites

While Vancouver gets a lot of attention for its food scene, it's not the only city in the region that's a culinary hot spot.

Foodies will have a chance to experience the best Richmond, B.C., has to offer this weekend at the Richmond World Festival, running Friday and Saturday.

Food columnist Gail Johnson sat down with host Gloria Macarenko during CBC's On the Coast to share some of the many dishes being served.

Cocoa-bean-to-bar chocolate

Created by Richmond-based chocolate company Wild Sweets, this cocoa-bean-to-bar chocolate will feature Richmond corn prepared in different ways with different textures. It will contain salted-butter-caramel popcorn and corn emulsion and foam, as well as dried maple-bacon crunch.

Johnson says Wild Sweets does research with the University of British Columbia on the science of chocolate-making and is the only science-based bean-to-bar chocolate maker in Canada.

Squid steak

Chef Mike Manlulu from Britannia Brewing Company in Richmond's Steveston neighbourhood will be making Humboldt squid steak marinated in Britannia's Adrift blond ale and served with a tomatillo and gooseberry salsa.

The blond ale is a refreshing pale ale with citrus aromas and a clean, dry palate that complements seafood. So it should lend a sour-and-sweet taste to the tender squid, said Johnson.

Banh Mi and more

The owner of Banh Mi Tres Bon, chef Lan Do, will be making an appearance at the festival, serving signature sandwiches. He will prepare grilled beef banh mi, a grilled pork banh mi, green papaya salad, and a sweet

mango salad.

Richmond-born Betty Hung, co-owner and chef at Vancouver's Beaucoup Bakery, will share her tips on making a classic French pastry. She will be making a recipe for Paris-Brest from her forthcoming cookbook. The dessert is made of choux pastry and filled with hazelnut praline cream.

Besides the many art, music, and sporting events at the festival, food will be a major draw, says Johnson. (Tourism Richmond)

Johnson said the aforementioned dishes are just the tip of the iceberg — there are hundreds of other foods to eat at the festival, every from poutine to perogies.

The festival takes place at Minoru Park and the Richmond Cultural Centre Plaza.

