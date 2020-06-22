Body found in Fraser River near spot where swimmer went missing: Richmond RCMP

Richmond RCMP say a man's body has been found in the Fraser River near the Pacific Gateway Hotel where a swimmer went missing Sunday night.

Cpl. Ian Henderson said on Monday that the search for the missing 24-year-old Richmond man won't be officially ended until the body is positively identified, but officers are pretty confident it's their search subject.

Henderson said that assessment is based on the description and location where the body was found.

According to the corporal, the body was found during low tide just before noon on Monday.

He said the search began when the call came in at 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

The coast guard, RCMP and Richmond Fire-Rescue took part in the nighttime search that lasted until at least midnight.

Henderson said the search conditions Sunday night were smooth and calm, but there are strong currents below the surface of the river.