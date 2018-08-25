Is this the end of Richmond's 'unmistakable' stench?

Noses in Richmond, B.C. appear to be in for some relief.

A large organic waste composting facility in the city — which has been the subject of numerous odour complaints from residents over the years — is set to wind down operations.

Harvest Power, the company that runs the compost facility, said in a statement Thursday that "regulatory uncertainties" and other variables beyond its control, have led the company to the decision.

The facility processes organic waste from around the Lower Mainland, turning it into mulch and compost which produces a smell once described by Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie as "unmistakable."

The operation, located in east Richmond just south of Westminster Highway, has received thousands of odour complaints over the last two years.

Metro Vancouver, an organization that monitors air quality in the Lower Mainland, has a web page dedicated to complaints about the facility. The web page says the organization has received 506 complaints so far in 2018.

Harvest Power says it will continue operations under the existing permit issued by Metro Vancouver, until sometime next year. The two organizations have worked together over the years to ensure the facility complies with conditions of that permit, which expires in 2020.

"We regret any impact this [decision] will cause to our employees and customers," reads the company's statement.

"Harvest plans to continue its operations in accordance with the existing permit and to work with its customers to facilitate an orderly transition."

'No problem here'

Metro Vancouver spokesperson Don Bradley echoed Harvest Power's confidence that the transition will be smooth.

"Harvest's decision does not in any way affect the regions overall solid waste management goals," said Bradley.

He said Metro Vancouver expects that other facilities can absorb the organic material that now goes to Harvest Power.

Bradley pointed to the recently opened Surrey Biofuel Facility as an alternative to the Richmond facility. He said Surrey's facility is currently at about half capacity, and can easily take on more waste.

"There is no problem here," said Bradley. "There is ample capability to appropriately and responsibly manage the organics with other providers."