23-year-old with gang ties identified as victim in shooting in Richmond

Homicide investigators have identified a man who was killed in a targeted shooting in Richmond, B.C., over the weekend.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Christopher Singh, 23, was found unresponsive in a ditch after 9:30 a.m. PT Saturday in the area of Cambie Road and No. 8 Road.

First responders determined it was a homicide and investigators were called in to investigate, IHIT said in a statement Tuesday.

Singh was from Delta, B.C., and known to police, the statement said. He did not have a criminal record, but police believe he had ties to the gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.

Sgt. David Lee with IHIT said investigators are piecing together a timeline of Singh's activities before he died.

"We are asking anyone who may have had contact with Mr. Singh to come forward," Lee said.