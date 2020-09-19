Skip to Main Content
2 injured by gunfire in Richmond, B.C.
Friday's shooting marks second night with shots fired in Richmond

RCMP are investigating a shooting that injured two people in Richmond on Friday night. (Shane MacKichan)

Two people have been injured in a targeted shooting in Richmond, B.C., RCMP say.

The victims were rushed to hospital Friday shortly after 7:30 p.m., following the shooting in the 9000 block of Capstan Way, according to a police news release.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the violence to call 604-278-1212.

This is the second night in a row that police have responded to shots fired in Richmond.

Late Thursday night, there were reports of people in two separate vehicles firing at each other at a gas station near No. 3 Road and Blundell Road.

RCMP say there were no reports of injuries, and both vehicles sped away from the area. That incident is also believed to have been targeted.

