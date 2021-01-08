Man dead after shooting near park in Richmond

One man is dead after a shooting near a park in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday.

Shots were heard in Steveston Community Park near the area of Moncton Street and No. 1 Road around 8:30 p.m. PT, according to Richmond RCMP. People who overheard the shots called police.

Officers arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds. A statement said he was rushed to hospital and later died.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over the case. The unit is expected to release more information later Friday.

It's at least the fourth deadly shooting in Metro Vancouver in the past two weeks.

Gary Kang, 24, was shot several times at his home in the Morgan Heights neighbourhood of Surrey, B.C., early Wednesday morning. Kang had extensive ties to gang activity in the Lower Mainland and his killing was believed to have been targeted.

In late December, two people were killed in Surrey in a pair of shootings just 24 hours apart.

Harman Singh Dhesi, 19, died on Dec. 27. He was known to police and his death was also believed to be targeted.

Tequel Willis, 14, was shot as he stepped out of a taxi on Dec. 28. Police said it was a targeted hit.