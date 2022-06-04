Integrated Homicide Investigation Team investigates double homicide in Richmond

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says it is investigating a double homicide in Richmond, B.C.

The team said in a social media post its investigation is still in the early stages but that it's working closely with Richmond RCMP to gather evidence.

Richmond RCMP confirmed Saturday afternoon it was investigation a shooting at Ackroyd Road and Minoru Boulevard.

In a written release, police said the situation is under control and that there is no immediate danger to the public in the area.

It said the area will be closed to traffic for the foreseeable future.