Richmond RCMP urge vigilance after 29 break-ins in 6 days

Richmond RCMP are warning residents to be vigilant after a surge of break-ins.

According to a release, 29 residential break-ins were reported between Sept. 12 and 18. During the same time frame in 2017, there were just four reported break-ins.

Of the 29 cases that were reported, eight instances took place when owners were away or out of the country.

In 12 cases, the suspect entered the house through an unlocked door or window. In three cases, the owners' cars were also stolen.

New suspects moved in after arrests

"Recently a number of prolific property offenders have been arrested suggesting that other suspects have moved in to occupy the void left behind," Corporal Dennis Hwang said in the release.

"Residential break-ins have shifted our policing priorities and have focused our resources towards apprehending and arresting those that are responsible. However, we do need the community's assistance. Taking some simple precautions can help you, your neighbours, and the police."

Richmond RCMP offered the following tips to keep your home safe: