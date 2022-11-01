Richmond RCMP warn parents after child consumes candy containing THC

Richmond RCMP have issued a warning to parents after a child consumed candy they'd received trick-or-treating that had THC in it.

THC, or delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, is the component of cannabis that creates a high. Potency in an edible, such as candy, varies by product.

"As parents, we are urged to check our children's candy to ensure it's sealed and hasn't been tampered with but we may not be looking for candies containing THC," Cpl. Adriana O'Malley said in a statement.

"We are urging all parents to take that extra few minutes to ensure you read the labels carefully as well as tell your children what to look for on the label so that no other child is affected."

RCMP say that around 10:20 p.m. on Halloween night, police were called by the parents of an 11-year-old child who had eaten candy containing THC, out of concern other children might be at risk.

They were taken to hospital after becoming ill.

The child had been trick-or-treating in the 10000 block of Auburn Drive inside a complex with other friends. O'Malley said police haven't been able to identify the exact household the edible came from.

In Winnipeg, police are also investigating after half a dozen reports of cannabis edibles being handed out there Monday night.

No similar reports have been made in Richmond, and police say this is likely an isolated incident. However, if anyone else does find candy containing THC in their child's haul, they are asked to contact the police.