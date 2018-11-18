Richmond RCMP seeking suspect after officer dragged by vehicle

A Richmond RCMP officer is recovering in hospital after being dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop on Sunday morning.

According to a release, the officer stopped a suspicious vehicle near No. 3 Road and Steveston Highway just after 9:30 a.m.

As the officer approached the vehicle on foot, the driver started the car and fled, dragging the officer and causing "significant" injuries.

The officer was taken to hospital but is expected to recover.

Richmond RCMP are now searching for a dark coloured, late model, four-door Mercedes Benz, believed to have tinted windows and a black interior. There may be abrasion damage to the driver's side and possibly damage or a crack to the windshield.

There is currently a large police presence in several areas of Richmond.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call 9-1-1.