Richmond RCMP seek public help finding suspected purse snatcher

Police in Richmond are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in what they are calling a callous and despicable act.

On June 17 just after 6:00 p.m., two women were walking through a parking lot of a restaurant in the 7100 block of No. 3 Road when a man approached them from behind, grabbed one of their purses, then ran toward Bennett Road.

The victim is a Richmond woman in her 90s. Police say she was visibly shaken but uninjured.

The suspect is described as a white man in his teens or early 20s, with a thin build, wearing a black baseball cap with a black hoodie, shorts and running shoes.

"The person who did this is truly despicable. We would appreciate any and all information that we can get from the public. Please take a look at the security [stills] and see if you can identify this person," said Cpl. Dennis Hwang

The Richmond RCMP's General Investigation Section has taken over investigation of the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. J. Wilkinson at 604-278-1212 or email Richmond_Tips@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.