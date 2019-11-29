Richmond RCMP release sketch of armed suspect who forced his way into a home posing as a city official
2 men posing as Richmond city bylaw officers forced their way into a home on Oldfield Avenue on Nov. 18
Richmond RCMP have released a sketch of a suspect wanted in at least one of two crimes committed at a residence in the 11000 block of Oldfield Avenue.
On Nov. 18, police say two armed suspects posing as Richmond city bylaw officers forced their way into the home and then pushed a woman in her 30s to the ground.
She was able to contact police and the suspects fled in a dark SUV.
A detailed description of one of the suspects provided by the woman resulted in the sketch.
Police say he is a Caucasian man, in his late 20s to early 30s, tanned, five feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, light coloured eyes, wearing a hardhat and coveralls.
The second suspect is described as man, wearing a hardhat and coveralls. His face was covered.
On Nov. 27 around 11 p.m., police responded to an alarm at the same house where a break and enter was detected. Suspects were found to have broken through the front door and made off with stolen property in a U-Haul van that was also stolen.
One resident of the home is known to police.
Richmond RCMP advise to ask for for identification and credentials if approached by people you are unsure of.
Anyone with information about the incidents or the suspect depicted is asked to contact Richmond_Tips@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or anonymously at Crimestoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
