Richmond RCMP issues warning about fake door-to-door security firm employees

Richmond RCMP are warning residents of the Hamilton area to exercise caution after several people received knocks at the door from people allegedly posing as employees of ADT, a company that provides electronic security to homes.

According to posts on social media, the people allegedly asked homeowners about their security systems, and in some cases tried to enter the residences.

They did not present any form of identification or credentials, but said they worked for ADT.

"People need to be wary. If someone supposedly representing a company shows up unexpectedly at your house, soliciting personal information, do not tell them anything and definitely do not allow them inside," Corporal Adriana Peralta said in a release.

RCMP met with representatives from ADT, who confirmed the people are not employed by their company.

According to ADT, all of their employees have a security card and provincial licence that are visibly displayed. Door-to-door salespeople do not ask to enter homes.

Anyone with information, or anyone who has been approarched by someone posing as a security firm employee is asked to call RCMP at 604-278-1212 or email Richmond_Tips@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).