Richmond RCMP issue warning after 2 pepper spray attacks

Richmond RCMP have issued a public warning after two separate pepper spray attacks in the city's downtown Tuesday night.

The first attack took place at 10:30 p.m. PT. Police say two women were pepper sprayed by two men after leaving a local business in the 8400-block of Alexandra Road. A stranger came to their assistance and helped transport them to a local hospital.

The second attack took place half an hour later, at 11 p.m. in the 4300-block of No. 3 Road. Two men approached a women putting things into her car. She says the men were armed with a knife and a can of pepper spray and demanded she give them her stuff.

She screamed and left the area, seeking assistance from a friend who then called 911.

Cpl. Adriana Peralta with the Richmond RCMP says the two incidents are connected, although the two suspects remain unidentified.

"We want to remind the public to remain alert to their surroundings and to call 911 immediately to report any incidents involving weapons," Peralta said in a news release.

RCMP are looking for witnesses and and video surveillance. They are also hoping to identify and speak with the stranger who helped the two women in the first incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-278-1212 or by email at Richmond_Tips@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Anonymous tips can be shared with Crimestoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).