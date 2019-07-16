Richmond RCMP investigate attempted purse snatching after woman pepper sprayed

Richmond RCMP are investigating an attempted robbery on Monday afternoon that ended with a woman being pepper sprayed.

According to a written statement from police, a 52-year-old woman from Richmond was returning to her parked car around 4 p.m. after leaving a currency exchange business on the 6000 block of No. 3 Road.

She was approached by a man who sprayed her several times with what is believed to be pepper spray. He then ran away after unsuccessfully trying to steal her purse.

The woman was treated for exposure to pepper spray and non-life threatening injuries sustained during the struggle.

Police are asking drivers who may have been in the area to review their dashcam footage. The suspect is pictured here. (Richmond RCMP)

"The time and location of this incident suggests that many people would have seen or heard something," Corporal Dennis Hwang said in the statement.

"We credit the woman for making as much noise to draw help and attention to her."

The suspect is described as an Asian man with a slim build, dressed in a dark grey hoodie, sunglasses, a baseball cap, and with a black duffel bag across his shoulder.

Anyone with information on this case or the suspect is asked to contact Const. J. Kunnamkudath of the Richmond RCMP General Investigation Section at 604-278-1212 or email Richmond_Tips@rcmp-grc.gc.ca and quote file# 2019-19311.

Or, to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).