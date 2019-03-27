Suspect robbed Craigslist seller at gunpoint after arranging to buy luxury watch, RCMP say

Richmond RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect in a Craigslist transaction that turned into a robbery.

Shortly before 9 p.m. PT on Jan. 4, police responded to the 9600 block of Alberta Road for a report of a robbery.

The victim, a 38-year-old Richmond man, told police he was selling a luxury watch through Craigslist and arranged to meet a prospective buyer.

The man says once the buyer arrived at their meeting place, he allegedly robbed the seller at gunpoint.

After exhausting all their "investigational avenues," Richmond RCMP released a sketch of the suspect in the hope that someone will be able to identify the suspect.

He is described as a Caucasian man, with a medium build and a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

He was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, brown or grey jeans and a baseball hat.

The suspect fled the scene in a newer, dark-coloured Ford SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212, or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers.