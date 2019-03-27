Suspect robbed Craigslist seller at gunpoint after arranging to buy luxury watch, RCMP say
Richmond RCMP release sketch after investigation stalls
Richmond RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect in a Craigslist transaction that turned into a robbery.
Shortly before 9 p.m. PT on Jan. 4, police responded to the 9600 block of Alberta Road for a report of a robbery.
The victim, a 38-year-old Richmond man, told police he was selling a luxury watch through Craigslist and arranged to meet a prospective buyer.
The man says once the buyer arrived at their meeting place, he allegedly robbed the seller at gunpoint.
After exhausting all their "investigational avenues," Richmond RCMP released a sketch of the suspect in the hope that someone will be able to identify the suspect.
He is described as a Caucasian man, with a medium build and a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm.
He was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, brown or grey jeans and a baseball hat.
The suspect fled the scene in a newer, dark-coloured Ford SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212, or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers.