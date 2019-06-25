Richmond council votes to install permanent rainbow crosswalk

Richmond city council voted to install a permanent rainbow crosswalk Monday night as part of its Pride week celebrations.

Several residents attended the council meeting to express both support and disagreement with the project.

The motion passed 8-1 in the end, with the one dissenting councillor citing not enough time for public consultation.

Mayor Malcom Brodie voted in favour of the motion and told CBC News a crosswalk is just one way for the city to express inclusion.

Councillor Linda McPhail says "I know there were diverse views, and that’s fine, that’s good."<br><br>Points out Vancouver has long been a leader on pride issues, and so should Richmond. —@j_mcelroy

"The LGBT community is one that has historically suffered from exclusion," he said. "I think that we value inclusion and diversity in our city and that is one expression of it."

A council agenda stated the crosswalk would cost approximately $15,000 to install.

Councillor Alexa Loo says she supports the crosswalk. Says kids need to feel safe and welcome in their communities. <br><br>Councillor Chak Au wants to put forward an amendment to refer back the crosswalk motion to committee for more consultation.<br><br>Nobody seconds him. —@j_mcelroy

The proposed location of the crosswalk is on Minoru Boulevard close to Richmond Centre.

Other Metro Vancouver cities that have installed permanent rainbow crosswalks include Vancouver, New Westminster, Port Moody, Coquitlam, Surrey, Langley and White Rock.