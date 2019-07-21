Pre-sale contracts abruptly terminated at Richmond, B.C., apartment building
Developer sued for $4.6 million by project's construction company, say ousted home buyers
A Richmond, B.C., developer has cancelled pre-sale contracts for a 15-storey residential building in the city centre.
Anderson Square Holdings, directed by Sunny Ho — president of the Business Association of Richmond — will provide pre-sale buyers of the Alfa building with full deposit refunds plus interest.
"I'm ready to retire. They broke my dreams. I wait so many years and now I save all the money and they broke my dream. I want justice," said Ron Lee, one of the pre-sale buyers.
Construction on the Alfa at Anderson Road and Buswell Street was supposed to be complete in 2018. The completion date was extended to 2019.
In a termination of contract letter, received on July 12, pre-sale buyers of the building were told the developer is being sued for $4.6 million by the construction company working on the project, Scott Construction Group.
This means Anderson Square Holdings is no longer legally obligated to honour the pre-sale agreement.
In the termination letter sent to presale buyers the developer said, "This Alfa development can not be granted a satisfactory financing commitment in this uncertain business environment."
However, construction continues at the building site. Construction workers say they will complete within six months.
Housing market
Vancouver realtor and housing analyst Steve Saretsky warns the Alfa project is not unique.
"Sometimes construction costs rise well above what has been budgeted and the developer can get into financial difficulty," said Saretsky in an email statement to CBC.
Back in October 2015 when the prospective Alfa buyers signed their contracts, the costs for similar Richmond condos was around $500 per square foot. First-time home buyer Jeremy Hsu put down a $36,000 deposit for a one-bedroom suite in Alfa. Now, the cost is more than $800 per square foot, according to Saretsky. Both Hsu and Lee say they cannot afford this.
Lee says he is in a group of 26 pre-sale buyers who are seeking legal advice on what to do next. They have reached out to Ho multiple times and have not received a reply.
The CBC has also reached out to Ho for comment, and did not receive a response.
With files from Deborah Goble.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.