Richmond police say they've found no evidence of vote buying so far

Mounties in Richmond say they've found no evidence so far to substantiate allegations of possible voter manipulation over the social media app WeChat.

The allegations concerned messages from the Canada Wenzhou Friendship Society that appeared to offer money for votes in three Metro Vancouver cities.

"To date, the Richmond RCMP has only received third party allegations of wrongdoing in the election process," RCMP Cpl. Dennis Hwang said in a press release.

"No individuals have come forward to the Richmond RCMP citing that they have been victimized in any matters related to the voting process. We are continuing to encourage anyone who believes that they may have been a victim to come forward and speak to us."

Police say those responsible for the messages have cooperated with the investigation, and that the probe is still underway.

Vancouver and Burnaby are also conducting investigations into the messages from the Canada Wenzhou Friendship Society.