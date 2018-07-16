Skip to Main Content
Woman dies after being hit by car at a Richmond, B.C., crosswalk

A Richmond woman is dead after being hit by a car Friday while crossing an intersection.

RCMP say speed and alcohol aren't factors in the collision and the driver is co-operating

The collision happened at a marked crosswalk near the CF Richmond Centre. (Google Maps)

A woman is dead after being hit by a car Friday near a Richmond mall.

Richmond RCMP say the woman, who was in her 80s, was walking in a designated crosswalk at the intersection of Minoru Boulevard and Murdoch Avenue, just steps from the CF Richmond Centre. 

RCMP received reports shortly before 7 p.m. Friday of a collision between the woman and a 2008 Acura sedan.

The woman was conscious and taken to hospital with seemingly minor injuries but died the next day.

The driver, a woman in her 60s, is co-operating with police. 

RCMP say speed and alcohol aren't factors in the collision. The Richmond RCMP Road Safety Unit is investigating.

