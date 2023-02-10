The southbound lanes of Knight Street have been shut down after a commercial truck hit an overpass in Richmond, B.C., on Friday.

A statement from RCMP said the truck hit the Cambie Street overpass, just south of the Knight Street Bridge, around 7:15 a.m. PT. The road closures will continue while officials confirm whether the overpass is stable.

"We do not have any timelines at the moment but we are sympathetic to travellers. We strongly suggest re-routing," RCMP said.

The City of Richmond said the highway falls under provincial jurisdiction, but city teams are looking at the overpass.

"City staff are working to undertake a structural examination of the bridge to ensure it is safe for traffic. That will occur throughout the day and we hope to reopen the overpass as quickly as possible," said a statement from the City of Richmond.

By mid-morning, the bed of the truck was still resting against the overpass. RCMP said they could not comment on whether the cab separated from the bed in the crash or whether it had been towed away.

Cpl. Dennis Hwang said the driver is co-operating with investigators.