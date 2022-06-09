Truck collision with Cambie Road overpass in Richmond closes Highway 99 lanes

The southbound lanes of Highway 99 in Richmond, as well as the Cambie Road overpass, have been closed for several hours Wednesday afternoon after a truck driver collided with the overpass.

The driver appears to have struck the overpass with the load on their trailer, which also fell backwards onto a pickup truck, crushing its front end and windshield. It's not clear what the truck was transporting.

Richmond RCMP said in a release that it isn't known how long the closures would be in effect as engineers assess the damage to the overpass.

Photos show a substantial impact area on the 4.5-metre-high concrete overpass.

Southbound motorists can detour from the area by taking the Number 4 Road or Shell Road exits, according to Richmond RCMP. Northbound traffic on Highway 99 is not affected by the incident.