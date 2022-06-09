Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

Truck collision with Cambie Road overpass in Richmond closes Highway 99 lanes

The southbound lanes of Highway 99 in Richmond, as well as the Cambie Road overpass, were closed for several hours on Wednesday after a truck driver collided with the overpass.

A truck driver struck the Cambie Road overpass with a load they were hauling midday Wednesday

CBC News ·
The Highway 99 southbound lanes in Richmond were closed at Cambie Road on Wednesday after a driver ran their load into the overpass. (Curtis Kreklau)

The driver appears to have struck the overpass with the load on their trailer, which also fell backwards onto a pickup truck, crushing its front end and windshield. It's not clear what the truck was transporting.

Richmond RCMP said in a release that it isn't known how long the closures would be in effect as engineers assess the damage to the overpass.

Photos show a substantial impact area on the 4.5-metre-high concrete overpass.

Southbound motorists can detour from the area by taking the Number 4 Road or Shell Road exits, according to Richmond RCMP. Northbound traffic on Highway 99 is not affected by the incident.

A pickup truck is seen crushed by the load that fell off a truck trailer, following a collision with the Cambie Road overpass along Highway 99 in Richmond on Wednesday. (Curtis Kreklau)
