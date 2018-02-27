Richmond man pleads guilty to manslaughter in wedding death that caused family rift

As soon as B.C. Supreme Court Justice Margot Fleming dismissed the court — which was-standing room only — it erupted into shouting.

Moments earlier, Richmond's Aneil Sanghera had entered a plea of guilty to the manslaughter of 41-year-old Pardeep Terry Dulay who was found dead by guests during a wedding ceremony at the Fraserview Hall in South Vancouver in 2017.

Sanghera and Dulay were cousins, according to Dulay's sister.

As he was escorted out of the chambers, the heated exchange between the two sides of the family spilled into the halls outside the courtroom.

Many members of Dulay's family were clutching his portrait.

Courtroom sheriffs had to place themselves between the two sides to control the situation.

A family rift caused by a homicide involving cousins at a wedding erupted into shouts in B.C. Supreme Court Monday, after the man responsible entered a guilty plea to manslaughter. (David Horemans/CBC)

Dulay was initially thought to have died from natural causes, but evidence collected by the Vancouver Police Department's Major Crime Section pointed to a physical altercation.

Sanghera, who was 28 years old at the time of the crime, was later charged and arrested.

The court will still set a date later for sentencing.