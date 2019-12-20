Richmond man facing child porn and sex assault charges

A Richmond man has been charged with a series of sex-related crimes including child pornography and sexual assault.

More than a dozen charges involving six victims have been laid against Satvir Singh Sanghera, 49, who is alleged to have targeted vulnerable women and sex trade workers.

Sanghera is also accused of sharing intimate photos of a victim without consent and "administering a noxious substance."

Police say most of the crimes took place before 2018.

Sanghera has been released under a number of conditions, including not attending public centres frequented by minors, contacting sex trade workers or being alone with women who might be impaired.

His next court appearance is set for Jan. 15, 2020.