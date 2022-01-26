4 dead in shooting in Richmond, B.C., home from same family: IHIT

Police say two men and two women who were found dead at a home in a shooting in Richmond, B.C., were from the same family.

Sgt. David Lee of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the identities of the four people aren't yet being released.

Lee said one of the deceased had a valid firearms licence and access to guns.

He said the deaths are not a result of intimate partner violence.

Investigators have confirmed that the shooting was an isolated incident and no one else was involved.

The two men and two women were found in the home in the 4500-block of Garden City Road Tuesday, although police have said they believed the shootings happened on Monday evening.

Lee said the family members had no known associations to criminal activities.

Homicide investigators are looking for witnesses who were in the area of Garden City Road near Odlin and Leslie Road on Monday. Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious is asked to contact IHIT.

People who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477.