Homicide investigation underway after 'serious incident' in Richmond

The RCMP's homicide unit is investigating what it says is a "serious incident" in Richmond, B.C.

Richmond RCMP said its officers responded to the 4500-block of Garden City Road late Tuesday night and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was subsequently called in.

Images from the scene show a house behind police tape and the road closed, with several police vehicles parked in front and behind the property.

No further details have been released, but police have said there does not appear to be any public risk.

A social media post from IHIT early Wednesday says the scene has been secured and the investigation is still in the early stages.

IHIT DEPLOYED TO RICHMOND<br>The scene is secured. Investigation in early stages. <a href="https://t.co/7jbbWWWOBM">https://t.co/7jbbWWWOBM</a> <a href="https://t.co/wENec3c9Pm">pic.twitter.com/wENec3c9Pm</a> —@HomicideTeam



Police are asking anyone with information to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448 or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

People who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477.