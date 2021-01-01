3 suspicious fires at Richmond, B.C., apartment building prompt RCMP to ask for public's help

RCMP are asking the public for information about two suspicious fires in November and one on Wednesday — all of which happened in the same Richmond, B.C., residential building.

In a news release Thursday, Richmond RCMP say the building is located on Arcadia Road, between Lansdowne Road and Westminster Highway. They say the fires don't appear to be accidental or electrical.

Police say the latest fire broke out Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. in a stairwell, and was extinguished by a tenant before firefighters arrived.

The two fires in November occurred within a week of each other. On Nov. 16, at 11:30 p.m., an electric fan used to air out the building was set on fire. And at 1 a.m. on Nov. 19, a six-metre long boat in the underground parkade was set on fire, damaging the two cars parked on either side of it.

RCMP say they have yet to identify any suspects and they're not sure whether the three fires are related.

Residents living in the building are concerned about the multiple fires, but the RCMP has not disclosed the building's name for privacy reasons.

People with information about the incidents are asked to call Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-222-8477, quoting file numbers 20-31465 for the fan fire, 20-31644 for the boat fire, and 20-35581 for the stairwell fire.