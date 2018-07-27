Skip to Main Content
Richmond fire causes traffic delays, drifting smoke

The fire is near the Richmond Nature Park and the intersection of highways 91 and 99.

Fire is near Richmond Nature Park by Hwy. 99

CBC News ·
Smoke billows from a fire near Richmond Nature Park on Friday. (Yvette Brend/CBC)

A fire near the Richmond Nature Park is causing traffic delays and affecting air quality. 

Kevin Gray, deputy fire chief with Richmond Fire, said crews were alerted early Friday morning to smoke in the area, which is heavily forested and has peat bog deposits. 

"They couldn't find it because of the darkness. They had to cut their way into the bush," Gray said.

Crews have been fighting the fire since 5:30 a.m. PT Friday. (Yvette Brend/CBC)

Crews located the fire on federal government land about 300 metres from the highway, and have been fighting the fire since 5:30 a.m. PT.

Gray says the fire is burning under the peat.  

Richmond Fire-Rescue Department at the scene of the fire, which has closed off part of Westminster Highway. (Yvette Brend/CBC)

He said firefighters found a few tents — but no people — near the fire.

"We do have remnants of an encampment in there, so we're investigating that," he said.

Crews have blocked Westminster Highway between Shell Road and No. 4 Road in order to access the fire. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, which is near the intersection of highways 91 and 99. 

"We're trying to get some portable water so we can free up some traffic," Gray said. "It's going to be a labour-intensive day."

Vancouver Fire and Rescue also noted smoke has been drifting from the fire into southern neighbourhoods of the city, but say there is no risk to the public, just a noticeable smell.

With files from Yvette Brend

