B.C. basketball star named player of the year in U.S. NCAA Western division
The sophomore is the first player since 1980 to average more than 15 rebounds per game
A Richmond, B.C., basketball player is getting recognition south of the border for an impressive season.
Fardaws Aimaq, who plays for the Utah Valley Wolverines, has been named the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Men's Basketball Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.
In a statement released by the league on Tuesday, Aimaq was also selected for the All-WAC First Team, All-Defensive Team and All-Newcomer Team league.
Aimaq told Anita Bathe during Thursday night's CBC Vancouver News at 6 that he's grateful for the recognition.
"I don't really think about the accolades, but to obviously be recognized, you know, towards the end of the year is a huge accomplishment for myself," he said.
FARDAWS AIMAQ😈<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoUVU?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoUVU</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UVUmbb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UVUmbb</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WAChoops?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WAChoops</a> <a href="https://t.co/3sZn2gHD50">pic.twitter.com/3sZn2gHD50</a>—@UVUmbb
The awards are voted on by the division's head coaches. The WAC represents nine universities in the western United States.
It's also part of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) at the Division I level, which is the highest level of intercollegiate athletics in the U.S.
The former Steveston-London Secondary School student is also leading in rebounds in the NCAA Division I this season, averaging 15.2 per game.
He is the first player since 1980 to average more than 15 rebounds per game, according to the Wolverine's website.
Aimaq is in his sophomore year at Utah Valley University.
He is only the second player in the university's history to be named WAC Player of the Year and is the first-ever WAC Defensive Player of the Year honoree from the Wolverines.
Aimaq credits hard work for getting him to where he is now, even when people doubted him and told him to pursue other dreams.
"But I stuck to the process every single day, you know, put in the work every single day and it paid off," he said.
