Richmond driver fined for parking on SkyTrain plaza to use ATM

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say they fined a woman in Richmond, B.C., for driving onto a pedestrian plaza in front of a SkyTrain station to use an automatic bank teller machine.

On Friday, police posted a photo on Twitter of an Audi SUV parked in front of the Richmond-Brighouse Station.

In the post, they said officers saw the driver wheel past the "do not enter" signs and onto the sidewalk while they were on patrol.

Police said the driver then used a bank ATM located there.

Her actions led to hundreds of dollars in fines and four points taken off her licence, police said.