Owner reaches settlement in Richmond condo language dispute

Nearly three years after it was filed, a homeowner's human rights complaint about language used at his former condo building's strata meetings has been settled.

It marks the end of the dispute between Andreas Kargut and the Wellington Court strata council, which began when the council switched to Mandarin-only meetings.

In his initial complaint in 2015, Kargut said Mandarin-only meetings left English-speaking owners cut out of strata discussions. He also said it was a constitutional issue because Canada's official languages are English and French.

The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal agreed to hear the dispute and hearings had been set for later this year.

Complaint lodged

Owners of nine other units in the building joined the initial complaint after it was filed in December 2015.

As Kargut's complaint wound its way through the system, officials encouraged the two sides to find a solution to accommodate both English and Mandarin speakers.

Andreas Kargut said the decision to switch to Mandarin-only meetings was a constitutional issue because Canada's official languages are English and French. (CBC)

"For people of good faith, there may be a solution here that does not require the time and expense of a full tribunal hearing with the potential for a deterioration in relationships between neighbours afterwards, regardless of the outcome," the tribunal said.

Kargut and his family moved out of Wellington Court after the initial filing.

The family's lawyer, Rose Knight, confirmed the settlement but said her client likely wouldn't be providing further comment.

With files from Rhianna Schmunk

