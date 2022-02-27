Richmond community celebrates legacy of Steveston Martial Arts Centre as 50th anniversary approaches

As the Steveston Martial Arts Centre in Richmond, B.C. approaches 50 years since first opening its doors, members of both Richmond's growing community and the local martial arts community are celebrating its legacy.

Home to the Steveston Kendo, Judo and Karate Clubs, the centre — located among the Japanese Gardens in Steveston Park — has served as a hub for the long history of Japanese martial arts in Richmond.

This includes kendo, first taught in Canada in B.C., in 1914. Twenty years later, in 1934, the Kendo Club was formed, although it disbanded during the Second World War when more than 22,000 Japanese Canadians in B.C. were interned. The club was reinstated in 1958, and later found home in the Martial Arts Centre.

"The Martial Arts Centre is a jewel in Richmond, a hidden jewel to many because many people just don't know about it," said Judo Club president Alan Sakai.

The two-storey building, designed as a dojo house, was constructed in 1971 as a "Centennial project," one of hundreds to commemorate Canada's founding. It officially opened on March 18, 1972, the first dojo or martial arts practice hall outside Japan.

The Steveston Martial Arts Centre, located at 4251 Moncton Street in Richmond, officially opened its doors on March 18, 1972. (Steve Zhang/CBC)

Initially, Sakai says, the Japanese community didn't want the building designed in traditional Japanese architecture.

"They didn't want to stick out. It was that 'the nail that gets hammered down' philosophy that Japanese Canadians still have to a degree," Sakai said.

Some of the original members of the Judo Club, founded in 1953, describe the centre as a "dream come true."

"Before this building went up, there were plans to just put up a square building with mats, but none of this kind of stuff. It's a dream come true for me, and I think for the rest of us as well," said Martin Kuramoto, a judo black belt.

Growing up in the dojo

Toshi Uchiage, president of the Karate Club, spent a lot of time at the centre as a child where both his parents taught. His father, Takeshi, was the club's former president.

"Instead of getting a babysitter, they would bring me along with them. I grew up in the dojo," he said.

Uchiage's grandfather, Kenzo Uchiage, was one of the original students of Chōjun Miyagi, founder of the Goju-ryu style of karate — who inspired the character of Mr. Miyagi from The Karate Kid films.

"Coming up on 50 years, it's like how [the centre] transitioned from my father to me," Toshi Uchiage said. "I'm hopeful all the programs will carry on the legacy of the founders and keep it going for another strong 50 years."

A legacy to pass on

Ray Murao, head instructor at the Kendo Club since 1990, says he's encouraged by the growing interest in the sport.

"It shows we're not just a Japanese martial art, not just an Asian martial art. It still is, but everyone is trying it," he said.

Sakai adds: "In judo, we have a saying, 'We have mutual respect.' We respect everyone that comes through the club, no matter their background, no matter what their physical abilities are," he said. "That is the foundation of what we do here."

Ray Murao, head instructor of the Steveston Kendo Club, says he looks forward to what the next generation of martial artists will bring to the centre. (Steve Zhang/CBC)

Murao says his fondest memories of the Kendo Club are watching students learn and excel.

"There's nothing more satisfying than being an instructor and seeing those kids you're instructing go to tournaments, competing and being successful."

Plaques line a wall of the judo dojo, bearing the names of all the black belts who have trained with the club over the years.

Original Judo Club members and black belts Art Nishi, Hap Hirata and Isao Kuramoto say they hope the next generation of martial artists will remember the values they try to instill.

This plaque displays pictures of the sensei, or instructor, who founded the Steveston Judo Club in 1953. (Steve Zhang/CBC)

Nishi says the Steveston Judo Club might be the only club in Canada with five people over the sixth dan black belt, who are still teaching and training. In modern Japanese martial arts, a dan is awarded to someone who surpasses the basic ranks and has contributed significantly to the martial art.

"[The original members] each had something to do with all these people getting their names up on the wall," Nishi said. "A lot of them are national champions, Olympians, world champions. I think all of us are proud of what we contributed."

Judo Club president Alan Sakai competed for Canada at the 1972 Olympics in Munich. Yuki Yokosawa, who won a silver medal in judo for Japan at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, also teaches at the centre.

"Teaching young kids, seeing them grow up, [achieve] the level they're at, and continuing our tradition, helping with the club," Kuramoto said. "I hope they carry on."