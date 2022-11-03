Pair sentenced to 12 months of probation for racist incident at Richmond coffee shop

WARNING: This story contains racist language.

A man and woman have been sentenced to 12 months of probation for a mischief incident aggravated by what the judge called "abhorrent" racist language directed at the victims.

Astrid Maria Secreve and Michel Jean-Jacque Berthiaume were sentenced today in Richmond provincial court. They pled guilty in October.

The pair were charged after they spilled or threw coffee and directed racist language toward a manager at Rocanini Coffee Roasters in Steveston in March 2021.

Community members packed the courtroom to capacity Thursday for the sentencing. Many braved the rain to hold signs denouncing racism after it was handed down. (Liam Britten/CBC)

The judge noted the confrontation escalated from the manager enforcing the coronavirus pandemic rules in place at the time.

The judge found that Secreve said "f--k you Chinese" and Berthiaume twice said "f--king Chinese," and also said "the coronavirus is you" to the manager, who is Asian.

More to come.