Winners declared for last 2 B.C. ridings, giving Liberals and NDP another seat each
Wilson Miao and Lisa Marie Barron are the newly elected MPs for Richmond Centre and Nanaimo—Ladysmith
Winners have finally been declared in Richmond Centre and Nanaimo—Ladysmith, after four days of counting ballots.
Nanaimo—Ladysmith, for which the results were made final late Friday, was the last riding to be called in Canada.
Wilson Miao, the Liberal candidate for the riding, has been elected MP in Richmond Centre, and the NDP's Lisa Marie Barron has won the seat for Nanaimo—Ladysmith.
Miao received 13,440 votes, nearly 800 more than Conservative candidate and incumbent Alice Wong.
Wong has represented the riding since 2008, and until this year, had won the seat handily. In 2011, she received 58 per cent of the vote in her region. In the last election, she won 49 per cent of Richmond Centre's votes.
Miao is a communications and marketing director for the Richmond Sentinel, and according to his LinkedIn profile, he also works for a wealth management company.
He is a first-generation Canadian and says he understands the "limitless possibilities Canada represents" for newcomers, and plans to fight for diversity and inclusion while representing the community in Ottawa.
Barron beat incumbent Paul Manly of the Green Party, and Conservative candidate Tamara Kronis, the latter of which Barron had been neck and neck with for much of the week.
She's been a school trustee with the Nanaimo Ladysmith school district since 2018.
Barron is also working toward a master's degree in community development at the University of Victoria.
With files from Peter Zimonjic and The Canadian Press
