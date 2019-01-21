Car crash leaves 2 injured, knocks out power in parts of Richmond

Two women have been hospitalized after the car they were in crashed into a hydro pole in Richmond, B.C., overnight.

RCMP said the Honda sedan hit the pole and went into a ditch near Number 6 Road and Blundell Road early Monday morning. A statement said the car flipped and first responders had to pull the two women out of the vehicle.

The driver, a 21-year-old from Surrey, was critically injured. The passenger, a 22-year-old from Surrey, had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Power lines were downed in the crash and outages were reported in the area. Several dozen BC Hydro customers were still without power by 11 a.m. PT.

RCMP Cpl. Dennis Hwang said alcohol and speed are being considered as factors.