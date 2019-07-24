Skip to Main Content
Man critical after stabbing on bus in Richmond, B.C.
British Columbia

Man critical after stabbing on bus in Richmond, B.C.

One man is in hospital and another is in custody after a fight broke out aboard a transit bus in Richmond, B.C., Tuesday afternoon.

Police say two passengers got into fight

CBC News ·
One person is in critical condition after a stabbing aboard a transit bus in Richmond, B.C. (Meera Bains/CBC)

One man is in hospital with critical stab wounds and another is in police custody after a fight broke out aboard a transit bus in Richmond, B.C., Tuesday afternoon.

Richmond RCMP say two passengers allegedly got into a fight shortly before 2 p.m. PT on a bus near No. 3 Road and Cambie Road. 

A 42-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition with stab wounds, and a 21-year-old man was arrested. Both men are from Richmond.

 

Investigators say there are no other suspects in the stabbing incident, and the motive is still under investigation.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories