Man critical after stabbing on bus in Richmond, B.C.

One man is in hospital with critical stab wounds and another is in police custody after a fight broke out aboard a transit bus in Richmond, B.C., Tuesday afternoon.

Richmond RCMP say two passengers allegedly got into a fight shortly before 2 p.m. PT on a bus near No. 3 Road and Cambie Road.

A 42-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition with stab wounds, and a 21-year-old man was arrested. Both men are from Richmond.

Several police cars at Domo gas station in Richmond. Transit bus behind yellow police tape . One person in critical condition. <a href="https://t.co/vRo6vvgjwa">pic.twitter.com/vRo6vvgjwa</a> —@Meerakati

Investigators say there are no other suspects in the stabbing incident, and the motive is still under investigation.