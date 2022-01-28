Homicide investigators say the shootings that left four family members dead Monday evening in Richmond, B.C., appear to be a case of murder-suicide.

The shootings happened around 7 p.m. PT inside a multi-unit home in the 4500-block of Garden City Road, according to police, but the bodies weren't discovered until Tuesday.

Sgt. David Lee, with the RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), said the victims were all from the same family: the father, 74, the mother, 58, a son, 23, and another child, 21.

Lee says preliminary investigations point to the murder-suicide hypothesis and that one of the family members was the shooter. However, he said confirmation will have to wait until ballistics and the autopsies have been completed.

"It's traumatic for all the neighbours involved and all the investigators," said Lee. "It was a very complex scene to deal with."

He said investigators haven't yet identified which family member was the perpetrator, but he confirmed it was not the father.

He said the 23-year-old son held a legal firearms licence and had access to firearms.

An IHIT spokesperson said the scene was 'very complex' but preliminary investigation pointed to murder-suicide by a family member. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A weapon was located at the scene and Lee says ballistics is working to determine whether it was the gun used in the shooting.

"We're not looking for any additional suspects and there are no ongoing threats to the public," he said.

IHIT said it is not releasing the victims' identities because the extended family has asked for privacy.