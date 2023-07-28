1 dead in shooting in Richmond, police investigating whether nearby burning vehicle is related

A shooting in Richmond, B.C., has left one man dead, and police say they are investigating whether a nearby car fire is related to the case.

Richmond RCMP were called to 8000-block of Milner Road at Blundell Road at 5:45 p.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting.

Officers found a critically injured man who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

According to B.C. Emergency Health Services, two ground units were dispatched to the scene. BCEHS confirmed no patients were taken to the hospital.

About 10 minutes later, authorities said they discovered a vehicle fully engulfed in flames several blocks away on 12000-block of Blundell Road.

Officers are working to determine if the charred motor vehicle found several blocks away is related to the shooting. (Shane MacKichan)

Police are working to determine if the vehicle is associated with the shooting. The area has been cordoned off.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken control of the case, and is asking anyone who may have been in the area between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to contact police.