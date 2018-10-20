Richmond's Malcolm Brodie projected to win re-election as mayor

CBC News is projecting Malcolm Brodie will remain as mayor of Richmond. Brodie has led the city for the past 17 years.

All eight city councillors were also fighting for re-election in a field of 30 candidates. Early results appeared to suggest that the makeup of city council might remain largely unchanged.

Hot button issues

A few hot-button issues fuelled the race for council, including the proliferation of mansions on agricultural land and the influence of developers in a city that has seen rapid growth and urban sprawl.

The debate over Chinese-only signs was one of a few hot-button issues to fuel the election race in Richmond. (CBC)

Complaints about Chinese language signs and so-called birth-tourism also made headlines, but the importance of those issues in terms of voter priorities remained to be tested at the polls.

