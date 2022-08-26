Former B.C. cabinet minister Rich Coleman announces run for mayor of Langley

Former provincial politician Rich Coleman has announced his bid to become the next mayor of Langley, B.C., this fall.

Coleman is hoping to lead the new Elevate Langley party into municipal politics after first being elected as a B.C. Liberal member of the legislature in 1996.

Coleman says in a release that he has "more to give'' to the community he represented provincially.

He held various cabinet roles, including solicitor general and minister of gaming and housing, before announcing his retirement two years ago.

He was last in the public eye in May, when he was called for a second time to testify at an inquiry into money laundering via casinos in B.C. when he was gaming minister.

Coleman served as B.C.'s gaming minister for three periods: 2001 to 2005, 2008 to 2011, and 2012 to 2013.

Elevate Langley says Coleman delivered on a long list of projects while representing the community provincially, including two expansions of the local hospital.