Proposed rezoning of 600 acres in Surrey's South Campbell Heights raises conservation concerns

Thousands of people are petitioning the City of Surrey to stop a proposal that will change how hundreds of acres of land can be used, with conservationists raising alarm bells about the risks of development on a sensitive ecosystem.

The city has brought forward a proposal to change the zoning designation for 600 acres in South Campbell Heights to "mixed employment use." The land, which is currently zoned for rural use, includes the salmon-bearing Little Campbell River and the prospect of industrial and commercial activity in the area is raising concerns.

As of Monday, more than 7,000 people opposed to the rezoning have signed a petition created by Little Campbell Watershed Society, one of five conservation groups actively working on river restoration.

The signatures have been gathered in advance of a virtual public healing scheduled for 1 p.m. PT Monday via the city's website.

David Anderson is co-director of A Rocha Canada's Brooksdale Environmental Centre — an 18-acre property within the 600 acres up for rezoning that operates as a living lab where environmental research on the river system and surrounding woods takes place.

The City of Surrey’s proposal for land use in South Campbell Heights. The purple area represents business employment. (City of Surrey)

Anderson, speaking Monday on CBC's The Early Edition, said his primary concern is that the river, a "beautiful wild salmon run" fed by groundwater, could become contaminated.

"There's considerable evidence to show that that magnitude of industry on a sensitive aquifer-charged river just is not sustainable for the long term," said Anderson.

The Little Campbell, which Anderson estimates to be about 30 kilometres long, flows through Semiahmoo First Nation lands and into Boundary Bay and is part of an internationally designated Important Bird Area.

The 600 acres that's been proposed for rezoning has also been designated as "special study area" by the city — meaning it is an area of the city where future land planning is projected.

Much to the chagrin of those calling for the land to remain zoned for rural use, that future is here.

According to a city report, the rezoning would help with a shortage of available industrial land in the area. Industrial activity is often seen as a jobs generator.

But Anderson says there are many people working there under the current zoning parameters.

"There's care facilities down in the area. There's mental health, residential support facilities, there's working farms, there's stables and equestrian centres — so it's not as though the area is jobless," he said.

The City of Surrey currently has 18 per cent of Metro Vancouver's industrial lands, of which 32 per cent is undeveloped or vacant. It also has eight industrial parks, including the 1,900 acres Campbell Heights Business Park located just minutes north of the 600 acres now up for discussion.

Surrey First Coun. Linda Annis says she "wholeheartedly" supports the creation of new jobs and businesses, but also has serious questions when it comes to "chipping away" at Surrey's rural and agricultural lands.

Annis said in a statement she wants to refer the proposed plan back to city staff with instructions to carry out proper consultation with the community and environmental groups.

"It's clear the neighbours have real concerns, there are serious and sensitive environmental issues, and we also have other industrial land and zoning options in Surrey," said Annis.

