$250K reward offered for information leading to the arrest of B.C. fugitive Rabih 'Robby' Alkhalil

A $250,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Rabih "Robby" Alkhalil, an accused murderer who escaped from custody in July.

RCMP deputy commissioner Dwayne McDonald called the quarter million dollar bounty "unprecedented for British Columbia."

"For most people, $250,000 is life-changing," said McDonald. "If you know where Rabih Alkhalil is, we don't need your name, we don't need your location, we just need to find him."

Alkhalil was on trial for murder when two men posing as contractors driving a white Econoline van helped him break out of the North Fraser Pre-trial Centre in Port Coquitlam.

Alkhalil has an extensive criminal record with gang and drug trafficking links and is the subject of an Interpol red notice. He was previously found guilty of a 2012 Vancouver murder.

The $250,000 is being offered in conjunction with Crime Stoppers and the Bolo Program, which moved Alkhalil to the top of its list of the 25 most wanted fugitives in Canada.

Extremely dangerous

"Rabih Alkhalil is an extremely dangerous individual," said Bolo program director Max Langlois.

"This reward is not only an incentive for citizens to be on the lookout, it is also an incentive for people who know, or may know, where Mr. Akhalil is to call the police or Crime Stoppers."

RCMP deputy commissioner Dwayne McDonald announced a $250,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Rabih 'Robby' Alkhalil. (B.C. RCMP)

Langlois said the reward expires May 1, 2023. He said anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of Alkhalil will receive the money quickly.

Alkhalil is described as a 35-year-old Middle Eastern man with black hair and brown eyes. He is five feet 10 inches tall and weighs 166 pounds.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

The Bolo Program — which stands for "be on the lookout" — posts the top 25 most wanted fugitives in Canada .

"For all the suspects listed today in the top-25 updated list for Bolo, your world gets smaller," said McDonald. "Do the right thing for yourself, your family, your community: call a lawyer, call the police and turn yourself in."

Bolo works to amplify police wanted notices and is the main activity of a charitable organization started by the founder and CEO of GardaWorld Security Corporation.

Langlois said Bolo has helped find 10 fugitives, including B.C. gangsters Conor D'Monte and Brandon Teixeira.