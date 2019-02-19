Revenue-sharing plan welcome, but overdue, say B.C. First Nations

The NDP government says a revenue-sharing agreement with First Nations announced in Tuesday's provincial budget is a historic step toward reconciliation.

Some First Nations groups say the announcement is welcome but overdue.

"The B.C. government is finally implementing a long-awaited agreement to share gaming revenue that will enable First Nations the opportunity to prioritize critically important community issues that have long hindered their beneficial development," said Grand Chief Joe Hall, a former chair of the B.C. First Nations Gaming Commission, in a statement.

The provincial government has pledged $3-billion over 25 years will be shared with First Nations from a dedicated gaming revenue fund.

Finance Minister Carole James said the deal was reached after decades of talks.

"It's the right thing to do on the path to reconciliation," James said.

Every First Nation community in B.C. will be eligible for between $250,000 and $2-million annually under the agreement.

'Hands up to them'

Hall said he and his colleagues at the B.C. First Nations Gaming Commission have been lobbying for years to secure revenue-sharing from gaming in B.C., but said former LIberal government wouldn't commit.

"I say hands up to [the NDP government] because they are the ones who said we need to address this, and they came back to us after years and years of difficulties with the previous government," Hall told CBCs Robyn Burns.

How it works

Fifty per cent of the fund will be divided equally among B.C.'s First Nations. The rest will be distributed based on a formula which takes population, size and geographic remoteness into account.

The First Nations Gaming Commission plans to establish a new B.C. First Nations limited partnership to manage the funding, overseen by a First Nations-appointed board of directors.

Jay Johnston, a negotiator for the BC First Nations Gaming Commission, said the funding plan will allow Nations to create spending priorities based on their own needs and develop economic independence.

"They'll be able to meet needs in their communities in ways they have not been able to do before," Johnston said.

Across the province

First Nation representatives across B.C. reacted on social media.

On Twitter, a Squamish Nation councillor praised the agreement.

That will be targeted into various priorities and distributed to FN. BC finally joins the rest of the Provinces in giving a share of gaming revenue to First Nations. —@Khelsilem

The president of the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council tweeted that she had called for revenue sharing under a previous BC Liberal government.

From 06/08 BC First Nations gaming committee lobbied Premier gordon Campbell, Mike Dejong Carole Taylor other Liberal Ministers under New Relationship to share revenue. Told them it was low hanging fruit-easy reconciliation 2 benefit all Nations-Today we get it after 20 plus yrs —@kekinusuqs

