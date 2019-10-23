Outdoor enthusiasts could have a new adventure park packed with activities in southeastern B.C. by 2021.

Almost a decade since it was first proposed, the Revelstoke Adventure Park is one step closer to reality after the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board last week adopted zoning amendments that will allow resort commercial activities on the proposed site.

The park, planned for the Greely Creek area about 10 kilometres east of Revelstoke, B.C. — and bordering the Revelstoke Mountain Resort — will be spread out over a square kilometre of private land and five square kilometres of Crown land, according to Jason Roe, CEO of Revelstoke Adventure Park.

Activities will include zip lining, a ropes course, bungee jumping, mountain biking, rock climbing and surfing on a man-made wave lake, as well as camping opportunities.

"You name it, we've got it," said Roe in a phone interview on CBC's Daybreak South Wednesday.

The park will be located adjacent to Revelstoke Mountain Resort, about 10 kilometres northeast of the City of Revelstoke. (http://blacktieproperties.ca)

'This is going to happen'

Roe said the recent zoning amendments mean the park is now on track to open in spring 2021.

"It's really a massive step for us to say, yes, this is going to happen, as opposed to let's prepare for something that may or may not happen," he added.

Roe said the next steps are to have environmental and engineering assessments done, as well as make improvements to the Trans-Canada Highway — which he said the Ministry of Transportation has approved — before development begins.

In March, a project proposal was sent to provincial ministries, Interior Health, the City of Revelstoke and all relevant First Nations for review. A public hearing on the project was held in August.

The zoning amendments were unanimously approved by the district's board.