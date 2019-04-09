Revamped donation bins return to Delta
City officials are satisfied people cannot get trapped in the modified containers
Clothing donation bins have started to return to Delta after the city ordered them all removed in January following two bin-related deaths in West Vancouver and Toronto.
In both incidents, people died from getting trapped inside of the containers.
The new bins have been modified so that no-one can climb or fall in to them.
Delta has approved the Securr-manufactured Green Inspiration collection bins, said Hugh Davies, Delta's manager of property use.
"What we're looking for is that no body parts can get trapped in it," said Davies.
Modifications to the bins include changes to the chutes and locking mechanisms.
Davies demonstrated by opening and closing the chute that there is no open space in the bins that would allow a person to reach in with a hand, an arm or a hook.
"We consider that to be safe," said Davies.
So far, eight of the upgraded containers have been installed in Delta — mostly by Green Inspiration and one by Diabetes Canada.
At this point, donation bins are only being allowed on private property and not on public land.
Bins on city property often became an eye-sore surrounded by rubbish, said Davies.
Under new regulations, bin owners and owners of the property where the containers are situated will be responsible for monitoring their operation.
Davies said the city expects other bin operators will come back with safer, more secure bins.
Each application will be assessed accordingly.
Before their removal, there were 70 donation bins in Delta.
