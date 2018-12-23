Skip to Main Content
Retired police sergeant dies after head-on collision in Nanaimo
Retired police sergeant dies after head-on collision in Nanaimo

Abbotsford Police Department confirmed retired Sgt. Shinder Kirk has died after the truck he was driving collided head on with another vehicle in Nanaimo Saturday.

Retired Sgt. Shinder Kirk was a police spokesperson during active gang violence

Bridgette Watson · CBC News ·
Shinder Kirk, seen here in 2010 speaking at a community forum on gang violence in Prince George, has died after a car crash. (City of Prince George/YouTube )

A former police spokesperson for the Abbotsford Police Department has been killed in a head-on crash in Nanaimo.

Retired Sgt. Shinder Kirk died after a vehicle collision in Nanaimo, Abbotsford Police Department have confirmed.

Kirk worked as a spokesperson for Abbotsford police, as well as the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. and the Vancouver-based Integrated Gang Task Force.

He spoke often to the media about gang violence in the Lower Mainland.

Nanaimo RCMP responded to the crash on Cedar Road near the Cedar Bridge at around 1:49 p.m. Saturday. According to police, two pickup trucks had collided head-on.

Nanaimo RCMP confirmed the driver of one truck died and two passengers in the same vehicle were flown to hospital with injuries.

Abbotsford police identified Kirk as the deceased driver. 

According to officials, no one from the second vehicle was injured.

