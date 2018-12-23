Retired police sergeant dies after head-on collision in Nanaimo

A former police spokesperson for the Abbotsford Police Department has been killed in a head-on crash in Nanaimo.

Retired Sgt. Shinder Kirk died after a vehicle collision in Nanaimo, Abbotsford Police Department have confirmed.

Kirk worked as a spokesperson for Abbotsford police, as well as the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. and the Vancouver-based Integrated Gang Task Force.

He spoke often to the media about gang violence in the Lower Mainland.

Nanaimo RCMP responded to the crash on Cedar Road near the Cedar Bridge at around 1:49 p.m. Saturday. According to police, two pickup trucks had collided head-on.

Nanaimo RCMP confirmed the driver of one truck died and two passengers in the same vehicle were flown to hospital with injuries.

Abbotsford police identified Kirk as the deceased driver.

According to officials, no one from the second vehicle was injured.